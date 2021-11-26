Jennifer Lawrence comments on the pay gap with DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up

Last August, a Variety report on Hollywood actors’ compensation revealed that Leonardo Dicaprio had earned $ 30 million for Don’t Look Up, while Jennifer Lawrence “Only” 25 million.

While gender-based pay gaps continue to be a major problem in the industry, Lawrence defended the pay gap with DiCapio in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, admitting that the Oscar-winning actor’s presence in a film can guarantee that he more in terms of the “box office”, and revealing that he is happy with the agreement made regarding his salary.

“Leo is able to bring a lot more in the way of the box office than me. I am very happy with my agreement “, candidly admitted the actress, who nevertheless raised the issue of the wage gap in the industry. “In my experience, in other situations I have seen that it is extremely inconvenient to ask for equal pay, and I am sure that many women in the world of work know this. If you question something that seems unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity… but at the same time they can’t tell you what exactly it is. “

Just a few days ago, too Kirsten Dunst she returned to the issue of pay inequality, talking about an “extreme” difference in pay between her and Tobey Maguire for the Spider-Man. The actress had stated: “The pay gap between me and Spider-Man was really extreme. I didn’t even think about it at the time. I was like, “Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] he’s playing Spider-Man ”. But do you know who was on the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME. “

Jennifer Lawrence has her say on the diatribe between Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Studios

Returning to talk about Lawrence, also during the interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actress also had the opportunity to comment on the recent diatribe between Scarlett Johansson ei Walt Disney Studios, offering support to the actress as, in the past, colleagues Jamie Lee Curtis and Elizabeth Olsen had already done: “I think Scarlett was extremely brave,” he said. “If two sides agree on how a film will be released, and then it turns out that one of them wasn’t, that’s unfair. Scarlett was also at a particular time in her life. She was about to give birth … “