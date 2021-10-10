Jennifer Lawrence confessed to stealing a friend’s bachelorette party

Self Jennifer Lawrence could go back in time, there’s something it would do differently: her bachelorette party.

The Oscar-winning actress has indeed told in the podcast Absolutely Not who in hindsight would have organized a full-blown party: “I had a super sleepover in my apartment, ma I regret not planning a bachelorette party in style“.

Not that she didn’t celebrate it, but in reality the party wasn’t planned for her: “A friend of mine was getting married on a date close to mine, I went to her bachelorette party and we’re done – typical of those born under the sign of Leo – to call it my bachelorette party“.

“It was the funniest weekend of my entire life. I don’t know how she felt, but I enjoyed it a lot“he added, joking.

via GIPHY

Always with as much irony as it is in her style, Jennifer Lawrence told a couple of anecdotes in which she and her husband Cooke Maroney found themselves in the last period, between quarantine and bad mood due to the situation in the world: “I think that our lowest moment it was when he tried to choose a three-hour black and white Japanese film. I said to him: ‘How dare you?“.

It’s still: “Cooke and me we tried to play tennis the other day but I have a temper problem. We had the course booked for an hour but the whole thing lasted 15 minutes. I missed the ball and started hitting the racket so hard“.

via GIPHY

JLaw only!

The actress and Cooke Maroney they got married a year ago, in front of many stars.

ph: getty images