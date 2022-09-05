Jennifer Lawrence conquers New York with a boho dress and flat sandals

This Wednesday, July 27, Jennifer Lawrence was seen on the streets of New York giving a lesson in fashion thanks to the astute use of timeless pieces. Now is the ideal opportunity to get inspired by her look and implement good summer basics in your wardrobe. The bohemian dresses that are having a moment of prominence this season, light and adorned with embroidery, continue to be one of the essentials of the wardrobe of the actressas well as flat sandals, keys to every summer look.

Key pieces to copy the summer look of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence.Robert Kamau/Getty Images

As for accessories, Oscar-winning actress She opted for tortoiseshell-rimmed sunglasses, a gold necklace with a turquoise stone combined with another delicate gold chain, and the essentials of her most recent looks, flat sandals, in this case a Manolo Blahnik model. The mythical Saddle bag from the house of Dior, in denim, was enough to give that final and luxurious touch to the outfit. In short, it was a look made up of essentials, which, we have no doubt, with which many will be inspired this summer.

Zimmermann.Courtesy. Dior.Courtesy

Manolo Blahnik.Courtesy The Attic.Courtesy

Boho dresses and sandals, the summer uniform Jennifer Lawrence

For her first summer as a mother, the protagonist of The Hunger Games has turned the streets of New York into her own catwalk in which she has offered us more than one summer-inspired look with that combination that never fails and that the actress has taken as her uniform this season, we refer to the pair of dress with sandals –flat and with a comfortable heel–, as we have seen her wear in previous days, whose looks include that of the blue checkered dress with a corset effect from the Tory Burch Spring-Summer 2022 collection, which she combined with sandals chunky-heeled slingbacks in yellow and a mini version of the iconic Lady Dior bag.

Article originally published in Vogue France, vogue.fr. Adapted by Amira Saim.