Jennifer Lawrence criticizes the pay gap in Hollywood

They have been talking about the salary gap between actors and actresses in Hollywood for years, but even so, the film industry has not made much progress in this regard. Only this year the list of the highest paid actors in 2022 was known and, of 26 names that appear on the list, only five are women: Margot Robbie, Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis and Anya Taylor-Joy. None of them are in the top 10.

In 2014, Sony Pictures Entertainment suffered from a cyber attack that resulted, among other things, in the leaking of confidential information regarding payments to different stars of the production company’s projects. In an exchange of emails between Amy Pascal, former director of SPE; Andrew Gumpert, former president of business affairs for Columbia Pictures; and Doug Belgrad, former president of SPE Motion Picture Group, the executives discussed the percentage that the stars received from the profits of escaamerican indian.

At that time Jennifer Lawrence was one of the most sought-after actresses thanks to her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger GamesHowever, both she and her partner Amy Adams received 7% of the film’s profits compared to 9% for Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper. After knowing her information, the actress wrote an essay in which she commented that rather than being angry with Sony, she was angry with herself for having “failed as a negotiator.”

In 2021 Lawrence was back in the middle of the discussion after the premiere of Don‘t Look Up, a film in which he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and which also had a cast with renowned stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. In a report of Varietyit was revealed that DiCaprio would have received 30 million dollars for his leading role, while the actress would have received 25 million dollars.

On that occasion, she was not upset, instead, she justified the difference in their payments: “Leo is a higher box office than me, so I am happy with my agreement. In other situations, what I’ve seen (and I’m sure other women have too) is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to advocate for equal pay. And if you question something that seems unfair, they tell you that it is not about disparity even if they are not able to explain to you what exactly it is.

Almost a year later, the actress has returned to give statements about the inequality of payments in the industry, but this time it was a little more critical. In a recent interview with the magazine fashion, recognized that being aware that there are actors of the same level who are exaggeratedly better paid than her, does not mean that it does not bother her or that she is resigned to it. “No matter how hard I try, will they still not pay me as much as that guy for my vagina?” she asserted.

Despite the fact that there are several actresses who have contributed to the conversation about the salary gap in their union – in August, Bryce Dallas Howard assured that her payment for Jurassic World 2 it was much less than Chris Pratt’s – the subject remains a taboo in Hollywood barracks where it still seems unheard of for a woman to get better pay than her male counterpart in a feature film.