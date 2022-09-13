Jennifer Lawrence dazzled in Toronto with semi-transparent dress

Lawrence chose the film in part to show “what these heroes go through to keep us safe.”

When Jennifer Lawrence was offered a script about a US Army engineer who returns wounded from Afghanistan, she was on sabbatical from acting and had not yet become a mother.

The Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook star, 32, whose fame soared from the blockbuster “Hunger Games” franchise, had been a near-ubiquitous presence with a prolific series of films, before announcing a hiatus because “everyone had had enough of me”.

But when he read the script for “Causeway,” then titled “Red, White, and Water,” something changed.

It really was something that came from my gut, like an urgency,” Lawrence said at the Toronto film festival, where she absolutely commanded attention in a daring semi-transparent dress that took most people’s breath away. I wanted to work, and then somehow (that script) landed on my desk, and I had this sense of urgency, like ‘let’s do it, let’s do this,'” he said.

This character-driven independent film, which also became the first project for Lawrence’s fledgling production company, follows military engineer Lynsey’s return to her mother’s home in New Orleans.

A debilitating brain injury after an improvised bomb explosion in Afghanistan is not the only trauma she must overcome, as issues from her childhood and family life come to the fore.

It was wonderful to be able to talk to the incredible men and women who have served (in the military), to try to get more information and background,” he said on the red carpet of the film’s world premiere on Saturday.

– Maternity –

But Lawrence also drew in part from her own childhood for her performance in “Causeway,” in which Lynsey has a troubled relationship with her unreliable mother.

I had complications in my childhood like everyone else, so it was more like solving that,” he said of the film, whose filming began in 2019 but had to be interrupted until 2021 due to the pandemic.

During that hiatus, Lawrence also filmed and promoted the doomsday comedy “Don’t Look Up.”

And since then she launched her motherhood, giving birth to her son Cy earlier this year.

Oh God, everything changes after you become a mom!” she said. “How am I making her life difficult? I don’t know yet,” she joked.

In the film, Lynsey strikes up an unlikely friendship with James, played by Brian Tyree Henry, an auto mechanic who fixes her truck when it breaks down.

Although they both grew up in New Orleans, their backgrounds are very different. But he also has a family trauma buried deep in his past, which brings the two together, in a bond that soon becomes the emotional anchor of the film.

– ‘Unseen injury’ –

“This film is an excavation of how we started to process, how we cope, how we really change, how we start connecting again,” said director Lila Neugebauer, making her feature film debut after a successful run on Broadway.

“Both Jen and Brian connect deeply with their characters in this film, as actors and as human beings,” he added.

Lawrence said she identified with this woman “who has been through so much and is suffering from this invisible injury and is trying to rebuild her home and where she belongs.”

“There was something that connected me deeply,” he said.

“Causeway will be released on November 4 in select theaters and on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs through September 18.

