Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in a black Dior dress

If on a day-to-day basis it is the basics that are the main protagonists of the looks of Jennifer Lawrence, and make her a constant source of inspiration; On the red carpet or in the most relevant appointments on the actress’s agenda, minimalism and the essence of the most classic Hollywood mark her decisions.

In recent years, the protagonist of The Hunger Games either Joy has managed to establish itself as one of the celebrities most acclaimed of the great cinematographic galas at the blow of sober and elegant outfits that have managed to outshine the cameras. His passing through the recent Gotham Awards celebration has been no exception.

Mike CoppolaGetty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has been one of the big winners of the night thanks to a successful black dress from Dior, house of which she has been an ambassador for years and which has become her greatest wild card for this type of event.

Is about a statuesque dress midis with thin straps that stand out for the figure-hugging bodice, subtly defined waist and full skirt. A sober bet with black as the only protagonist that Lawrence raised by choosing a diamond choker.

Mike CoppolaGetty Images

For footwear, the American interpreter wanted to maintain the sobriety and elegance of the proposal by choosing high heels stilettos Made in suede and in black. A classic bet that creates a beautiful harmony with the rest of the proposal and at the same time provides a plus of sophistication.

As for the hairstyle, Jennifer Lawrence opted for simplicity and decided to leave the long blonde hair with delicate reflections that she currently wears on the air, just marking the parting in the middle and light waves that gave volume and shape to the hair. In addition, the actress decided to remove the front locks behind her ears for a more flattering result. The make-up, also subtle, stood out for the Red lipstick.

