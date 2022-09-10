Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in a little black dress and green sandals in New York: photos

Image Credit: The Hapa Blonde/BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence arrived in style at the Simon Miller pop-up in New York City’s West Village on September 9! The new mum, 32, donned a form-fitting black dress that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and showed off her cleavage. The dress was long-sleeved and cut just above the knees. the Silver Linings Playbook The actress paired the sexy dress with green sandals, a necklace with a large silver sun pendant that had a green gemstone in the middle, frosted black shades, and a gold clutch bag. Her long dark blonde hair was slicked back and partially covered by what appeared to be AirPods in her ears.

The public outing came just days after Jennifer spoke out about becoming a mother for the first time in February and revealed why she was cautious about speaking about her experience. “It is so scary to talk about motherhood. Just because it’s so different for everyone,” she said. Fashion in an interview published on September 6. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the beginning,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and they’ll feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many friends who were honest. Who said, ‘It’s scary. You may not connect right away. You may not fall in love right away.’”

The chat is also the first time she has confirmed her baby’s gender and name, which is Cy. Continuing her experiences as a new mother, she added, “The morning after giving birth, I felt like my whole life had started all over again. Like, now is the first day of my life. I just looked. I was so in love. I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere. newborns are just so incredible. It’s these little pink, bloated, fragile survivors. Now I love all the babies.”

Jennifer has been seen in public several times since welcoming her baby with her husband. Cooke Maroney, 37. The couple were photographed on a date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood just days after becoming parents and then on a hike just a week after welcoming their bundle of joy into the world. They were joined by little Cy and Cooke’s parents for the walk. They have also been spotted house hunting together in Los Angeles and Jennifer was spotted in late August heading to a yoga class in New York City.

fashion items now

However, Jennifer’s last red carpet appearance was in December 2021 for her film’s New York City premiere. Don’t look up. hollywoodlife She learned EXCLUSIVELY in December from a tipster that the actress plans to take a year-long break from work to spend time with her little one, so fans shouldn’t expect to see her at any Hollywood events for a little while longer. However, according to the source, Jennifer is already “reading a lot of scripts” and planning her next career move.