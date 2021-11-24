Jennifer Lawrence defends Leonardo DiCaprio: “It’s right that you earn more than me”

It was 2014 when Jennifer Lawrence, after learning that she had earned less than her male co-stars in American Hustle, had declared: “I would be lying if I didn’t say that, although I didn’t feel fully appreciated, I decided to close the deal anyway, without a fight. I didn’t want to look difficult or flawed. At the time, it seemed like a good idea, until I saw paychecks on the Internet and I realized that every man I worked with didn’t care at all about looking difficult or spoiled. ” After that exclamation – and let’s not forget that, in 2015, she was the highest paid female actress in the world (according to Forbes) – we expected Jennifer Lawrence to have the same reaction towards Leonardo DiCaprio, starring with her in the film. Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay who, for the part, earned $ 5 million more than the actress. Yet, in this situation, Lawrence has told Vanity Fair that he agrees. “Leo brings in more takings than me. I am extremely lucky and happy with my arrangement. In other situations it would be extremely inconvenient to inquire about equal pay. And if you question something that does not appear fair, you are told that it is not gender disparity, without however explaining the actual motivation ”.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence on the set of Don’t Look Up. Photo Getty Images Boston Globe