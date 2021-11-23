Jennifer Lawrence explained why she doesn’t want to talk about her pregnancy publicly

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she was pregnant through her spokesperson last September and has now explained why we shouldn’t expect to hear her tell details about it.

The 31-year-old Oscar-winning actress – expecting her first child with her husband and art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, 37 years old – is the protagonist of an interview on Vanity Fair Usa, in which the journalist who made it introduced the topic of pregnancy like this: “She will be a mother, even if her feelings about being pregnant, aside from saying that she is grateful and enthusiastic, are too sacred to be shared with the world.“.

He then reported JLaw’s statement, who with his usual irony said: “If I were at a dinner party and someone said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby’, I wouldn’t say, ‘I can’t talk about this, go away psycho!’. But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can do. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel this starts with not including them in this part of my work“.

In the interview, she was also asked what she likes about her marriage: she and Cooke Maroney they got married in October 2019 in a ceremony held in Rhode Island and full of stars, such as Emma Stone, Adele, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz and Amy Schumer.

“I really enjoy going to the supermarket with him – replied Jennifer Lawrence – I don’t know why, but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe that’s why it’s almost a metaphor for marriage: ‘Okay, we have the list, these are the things we need. Let’s work together and let’s do it ‘“.

“I always get one of those kitchen papers, like ‘Healthy Meals in 15 Minutes’ and he gives me a look like. ‘You will not use it. When will you ever do that? ‘ And I: ‘Yes, I will use it. Tuesday!’. And he’s always right, I never do” he added.

Jennifer Lawrence has recently returned to the spotlight to promote Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, in which she plays an astronomer who along with the character of Leonardo Dicaprio attempts to warn the world of the danger of an asteroid about to crash into Earth.

They also act in the film Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett and will be released on December 24th on Netflix.

