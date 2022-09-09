Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence explains why she stopped following the Republican Party in the US

The actress discovered it thanks to a script line from a series

She was a faithful ‘supporter’ of the American conservative party

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed what was the moment in which he left the ranks of the Republican Party to join the Democrat. It happened specifically to a line of dialogue from the series “30 Rock”

The Oscar-winning actress assures that she always I had considered that she was a republican until as a teenager he ran into an American ‘sitcom’ called “30 Rock” in which they talked about something very interesting. Lawrence has repeatedly claimed to have voted Republican until Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House. In fact, the first time he was able to vote he did so for candidate John McCain in the election that he lost to Barack Obama.

Lawrence says that the line of dialogue that made him change his way of seeing things went like this: “Just because I think gay couples can adopt children and we should use hybrid cars doesn’t mean I don’t love America.”

This simple line of script made him modulate the way he saw the world up to that point and forever changed the way I understood American politics. It is quite remarkable that Lawrence was of a conservative nature, since he always has been really open politically speaking.

