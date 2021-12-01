Jennifer Lawrence, from cheerleader to acclaimed actress: that’s what it was like

In the United States, many girls decide to be cheerleaders, one of the most popular sports. Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence also chose this path before throwing herself into acting.

As some of you may know the cheerleading it is one of the national sports in the United States. While in Italy it is appearing little by little, overseas it is one of the most practiced activities in the country. The sporting discipline mixes dance, gymnastics and acrobatics.

That said, we shouldn’t be surprised to learn that some of the US celebrities were cheerleaders during college. From Reese Witherspoon to Halle Berry and many others have used their bubbly and cheerful personalities to cheer on the school team or a local team.

Among them there is also Jennifer Lawrence that we saw in the shot above. One of the most famous and requested actresses in the American star system was part of a cheerleading team in high school. But let’s find out how it ended up and whose choice it was.

Jennifer Lawrence was a cheerleader

Today Jennifer is one of the most popular and acclaimed actresses by the public and critics. In fact, he obtained four nominations for the ai Oscar awards, winning only one in 2013 for his performance in the film The Positive Side. Her performances are always stunning, a talent that has managed to make him emerge and stimulate him since she was very young.

Not everyone knows that she is the youngest of two brothers. Despite a passion for acting, the actress’s parents wanted all three of their children to play sports. So Jennifer decided to play softball, basketball, field hockey and she was one too cheerleader.

But the street of sport didn’t do much for her. Think how long ago he revealed: “There is something in team sports, in lessons, that I didn’t take well. I didn’t like it, I hated team sports “. A path that would be interrupted shortly thereafter, given that in Jennifer’s future there was acting.

The world of cinema attracted her right away and at the age of 14 she decided to enter the theater in her neighborhood and start acting. Her talents were immediately noticed, so much so that her parents took her to New York to find her an agent. The rest is history.