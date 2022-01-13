Jennifer Lawrence from the beginnings to the Netflix movie in an official video

An official video shared by the streaming platform has been released online in which all the stages of the actress’s career are retraced, focusing on her many transformations. A testimony that underlines how the diva is versatile and multifaceted, able to transform herself countless times until she becomes almost unrecognizable. But his incredible talent is what never changes

An official Netflix video has been published online in which all the various stages in the career of Jennifer Lawrence, the leading actress alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the film are retraced Don’t Look Up produced by the streaming platform (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). Following step by step the many stages of this diva’s career, we can see how Jennifer Lawrence is a real queen of transformations. Even in the Netflix film directed by Adam McKay she doesn’t immediately look like her, at least at first glance. Then you understand perfectly who she is, also thanks to her acting talent that is truly a chapeau, which is the only thing that remains unchanged in this quick-change. The official video is a testimony that underlines how the actress is versatile and multifaceted, able to transform herself countless times until she becomes almost unrecognizable. From his debut in crime films for television to the Oscar for The positive side , from the tremendous success he has enjoyed acting in the sagas of Hunger Games And X-Men up to the same sensational success that he is recording thanks to his participation in the film with DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill etc., the movie on Lawrence’s metamorphosis is not to be missed. You can see the full video shared on the official Netflix channels at the bottom of this article.

Don’t Look Up, the second most watched movie ever on Netflix,

Don’t Look Up, photos of DiCaprio, Streep and Lawrence The success that continues to register in an inexorable way Don’t Look Up it’s something incredible. Adam McKay’s film has passed Bird Box, making it the second most watched movie ever on Netflix, just after that Red Notice (which still dominates the ranking of the most popular titles on the streaming platform). Perhaps thanks to a story that – unfortunately for us – would seem very current, in times when we are experiencing a global emergency, the fact is that Don’t Look Up it has not only the comet around which the whole plot of the irresistible revolves disaster movie. It can also count on many other stars: those of Hollywood who enrich the cast of the film. Adam McKay managed to bring together Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep in the same set (and already here he could have stopped, satisfied with the casting). But no, McKay was not “satisfied”: he also called Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley. In short, not even in a Wes Anderson film do you see so many stars put together! Don’t Look Up it looks like there We Are the World of cinema, something that has managed to bring together the sacred monsters of an entire artistic branch.

Don’t Look Up: the official trailer of the Netflix movie with DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate who is responsible for a discovery as extraordinary as it is disastrous, confirmed by her professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio): a comet is on a collision course with planet Earth, which means it will destroy everything. how much, humanity in the first place. It is in fact a threat whose dimensions are those of Mount Everest. Helped by Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a very delicate mission: to let the world know what is about to happen, that is, the imminent end. But things do not go exactly as they thought they would: after not a few efforts and not short waits, they are received by the President of the United States of America (Meryl Streep) and they note with amazement that the reaction to their news is a mix of indifference and pride. , cracked only later by the hope of being able to ride the wave. And with wave it does not mean the tsunami wave that the comet colliding with the Earth will surely cause after the impact: the wave that the President, his servile son who is chief of staff (played by Jonah Hill) and all men of power they believe they can ride is that of making dollars, clearly. A very rich technological entrepreneur who finances the presidency, in fact, sees in that comet a goose that lays golden eggs.

Kate and Randall will thus begin a real media crusade, hoping to sensitize at least public opinion, trying a Via Crucis that leads them to evangelize the audience from program to program. They will land at The Daily Rip, hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry) and all sorts of things will happen… Below you will find the official video shared by Netflix that traces the many transformations of the actress protagonist of Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence.