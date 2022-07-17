Jennifer Lawrence had to get drunk to record Passengers

If something characterizes Jennifer Lawrenceapart from destroying each and every one of the films he releases, is that He has not mincing words. She doesn’t hold back, something that has led her to star in moments in interviews and even the Oscars… and many memes. That sincerity leads him to star in surprising confessions of his own films, including passengershis sci-fi drama alongside Chris Pratt. And watch out, because JLaw had to drink to be able to record one of his scenes: the one with sex.

Why did he feel guilty?

Apparently, and although that tape had been preceded by others like serene either Joythat was her first such scene. She herself confirmed this at a round table organized by The Hollywood Reporter which also included Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, Carey Mulligan and Charlotte Rampling. “I had my first real sex scene a couple of weeks ago and it was really weird. It was very weird,” she explained.











Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt at the premiere of ‘Passengers’ GTRES/ Jordan Strauss/ AP PHOTO

Your remedy? The alcohol. “I got very drunk, but then that made me more anxious when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know.'” Added to that was another factor, which is that at the time Chris Pratt was married to Anna Faris, with whom he had his first child.” It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that. So I called my mother and I said: ‘Are you telling me that nothing is happening?’ Jennifer Lawrence recalled this moment, the most vulnerable she had lived until then.











Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence go on a space adventure in ‘Passengers’ GTRES/ Vianney Le Caer/ AP PHOTO

But not everything was awkward. The romance between Aurora Lane and Jim Preston, the characters played by Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, also had its grace for the actors. Specifically his first kiss, hampered by his huge spacesuit. This is how they remembered him during the promotion of Passengers in an interview with USAToday. “Our heads couldn’t reach each other. We laughed a lot and incorporated it into the movie,” said JLaw. However, it seems that the moment Chris Pratt is proud is another, the shower scene, in which viewers can see his ass. So much so that he promoted the movie on Twitter like this: “beautiful, moving, original, entertaining, controversial and you see my ass. What more can you ask?“.