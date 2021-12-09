Jennifer Lawrence has a CGI tooth in Don’t Look Up

During his appearance in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new film, Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence tells a story from the film set that suggests a decidedly hilarious workplace.

At a very early stage of production, the actress dropped a dental cover, revealing a “pointed fang” underneath. While the problem would normally have been easily solved with a brief visit to the dentist, the COVID-19 shooting protocols prevented her from going to have her tooth fixed, so Netflix fell back with the classic “we replace it in post”.

Here’s what Jennifer Lawrence said: “And I lost a tooth, like, very early in production… eating a lollipop, it was really stupid. It was an al dente cover that blew up. But if anyone knows what’s underneath a liner, it’s much worse, it’s like this pointed fang. And so, I lost the coverage, and I couldn’t go to the dentist, because of the COVID, so they just added the tooth in CGI. […] We didn’t even discuss it, I was like, ‘It’s okay, I’ll do this, don’t worry about me.’ Nobody said anything. […] Thank God for Netflix’s money! “

Don’t Look Up , in cinemas from 8 December, marks the return to the big screen of Jennifer Lawrence two years after X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film is directed by Adam McKay (director of The big bet) and will see the actress star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalament and Meryl Streep. Don’t Look Up will be released in selected cinemas from 8 December and will then be available on Netflix from 24 December.