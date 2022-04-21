Jennifer Lawrence has already welcomed her first child

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child together!

In accordance with PeopleOfficially Jennifer Lawrence and her husband are now parents, although details about the baby’s birthday and name have not been officially released.

Lawrence confirmed that she was pregnant last year, when rumors of a baby began to circulate and she was caught on the streets of New York already walking with her baby bump. More recently, the couple was seen pushing a baby stroller, causing many outlets to speculate that the baby had arrived.

Like many celebrities, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about wanting to keep her son out of the spotlight. In an interview with Vanity FairShe explained that, much like her own personal life, she wanted to make sure her family stayed out of the tabloids.

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about it. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she said. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as long as it can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my job.”

Lawrence and Maroney, an art dealer, married in 2019 during a small private ceremony in Rhode Island. While she kept details about her marriage out of interviews, he said that she enjoyed taking time away from acting to simply be in a relationship.

“I really enjoy going to the supermarket with him,” she said. “I don’t know why, but it fills me with great joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we have this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and do this.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always looks at me like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to do that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I’m never right.”

Original note: InStyle.com

