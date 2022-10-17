Jennifer Lawrence has (and wears) the Converse sneakers that everyone wants

If there is one aspect in which Jennifer Lawrence life is not complicated is in the shoes. Few are the uncomfortable pairs that the actress wears. She doesn’t even bet on impossible stilettos on the red carpet. What to say about her day to day. The latest confirmation of this taste of the American for the flat shoes arrives with a style in which she wears and wears sneakers of conversethose that all women want or have wanted at some point in their lives.

The look has been seen during the filming of the movie ‘No Hard Feelings’ in New York in which Jennifer Lawrence He stars alongside Andrew Feldman. The actress wears a denim miniskirt with a frayed hem and a mint-colored floral blouse. It’s a style – hairstyle included – that flirts with the schoolboy and even with the adolescent: who didn’t wear a similar outfit to go to college or school?

She wears them like everyone and like no one. As we all have done, as we all would like to continue doing if it weren’t for schedules, offices, dress codes and calendar years. But wait a minute Is fashion – and sports shoes – old?

