Jennifer Lawrence has made the beach skirt fashionable in New York

There is no beach hereWhat would the people of Madrid say? Also New Yorkers, doomed to a summer without sand or beach bars to spend between shops and art galleries. Jennifer Lawrence has it this way. Walks, trips to the movies and reservations at restaurants that, perhaps in another season, would hang the full sign. However, the actress does not give up the beach and bohemian trends as we have been able to verify in his latest style, starring a skirt long and wide.

Jennifer Lawrence has worn this blue skirt with very discreet floral motifs with a white t-shirt and flat brown leather sandals. The styling is simple, comfortable and, we suppose, ideal for a morning or afternoon of errands and walks around the city. It is also – although Lawrence can not wear it in such a context – to go to the beach or the boardwalk.

Will the actress be able to fashion the beach skirt in a city without sea? If she can’t, who can?

