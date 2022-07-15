Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence has made the beach skirt fashionable in New York

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 1 minute read

There is no beach hereWhat would the people of Madrid say? Also New Yorkers, doomed to a summer without sand or beach bars to spend between shops and art galleries. Jennifer Lawrence has it this way. Walks, trips to the movies and reservations at restaurants that, perhaps in another season, would hang the full sign. However, the actress does not give up the beach and bohemian trends as we have been able to verify in his latest style, starring a skirt long and wide.

© Gtresonline

© Gtresonline

Jennifer Lawrence has worn this blue skirt with very discreet floral motifs with a white t-shirt and flat brown leather sandals. The styling is simple, comfortable and, we suppose, ideal for a morning or afternoon of errands and walks around the city. It is also – although Lawrence can not wear it in such a context – to go to the beach or the boardwalk.

Will the actress be able to fashion the beach skirt in a city without sea? If she can’t, who can?

Zara Trends

Zara’s 15 newest and boho trends

This interests you

This pareo skirt is the new Ibizan dress

We blame Jennifer Lawrence for our desire to wear a denim overall in summer

In the sky of the sandals are the golden ones with sensible heels by Carmen Lomana

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp sells a collection of NFTs and donates the profits to the same organizations Amber Heard promised to give $7 million to

6 mins ago

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returns to ‘Game of Thrones’: The two best characters face each other in the first preview of season 5

17 mins ago

Zendaya and the series that make her the queen of streaming (where to see them)

28 mins ago

The 10 movies you have to see this July 2022

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button