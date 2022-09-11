Beyond some awards ceremony or premieres, the appearances of Jennifer Lawrence they are rather rare. It has been the case precisely of the last images of him. The actress, the cover of the October issue of the American edition of this magazine, has attended the premiere of the film Causewaya film in which he stars alongside Brian Tyree Henry.

It is on those few occasions when the American actress brings out her best outfits –may the sparkly Dior dress she wore to the ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere at the end of last year never be forgotten—. This time, Jennifer Lawrence chose another dress from the French house with very different keys: black, long, slightly transparent and with a beautiful romantic cut that makes it the ideal bet for any date.

Evan Agostini

As a dress of this caliber requires in order not to be too ornate, Jennifer Lawrence chose a very natural makeup with a loose lopsided hair, a very successful option that revealed the details of the neckline of this design. In the feet? Minimalist sandals and, to close the outfit, some green jewelery to match her eyes.

Now that winter is coming and our wardrobe is again dyed in dark tones, we see this look with eyes of desire. We can say it loud and clear: Jennifer Lawrence has the black dress that we would all like to wear at some point in our lives.