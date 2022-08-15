Jennifer Lawrence: Her best movies and where to watch them

The actress Jennifer Lawrencee is celebrating his 32nd birthday, being one of the youngest actresses to be on the list of “The 100 most influential people in the world”According to the magazine Time. In turn, he has an extensive filmography where he has acted in both drama and comedy films, also going through the superhero genre, becoming one of the most versatile actresses today.

We tell you some of his best films and on which platforms they are available.

Saga: The Hunger Games (2012 – 2015)

The tapes that positioned Lawrence in Hollywood with her role as the revolutionary Katniss Everdeen. The film series is made up of dystopian science fiction adventures, based on the trilogy of novels. The Hunger Games by American author Suzanne Collins. The films are distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Nina Jacobson and Jon Kilik.

The saga is available on HBO Max.

Joy: the name of success (2015)

Joy’s life is very different from the one she dreamed of as a child, when her grandmother convinced her that her ability to create things would open all doors for her. Divorced with two young children, she has a job she doesn’t like and lives in the big family home with her children, her indolent mother, her grandmother, her ex-husband, and her father, who has just returned. to home.

Available in StarPlus.

The Destiny Games (2012)

the tape that gave her her first Oscar for Best Actress. The film recounts the life of Pat Solatano, who after losing his house, his job and his wife, and spending eight months in a psychiatric hospital, is determined to rebuild his life and return to his wife, but his parents would give up. satisfied if he shared his passion for the Philadelphia Eagles, his American football team. Things get complicated when Pat meets Tiffany, who offers to help him get her wife back if he does something very important for her in return.

Available on Netflix.

American Scandal (2013)

With a luxury cast, where names like Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Lawrence stand out, the story is about an FBI agent, who forces a swindler and his British partner to infiltrate the dangerous and seductive world of New Jersey brokers and crime syndicates.

Available in Clear Video.

Operation Red Sparrow (2018)

Dominika Egorova is a former Russian dancer who, after an injury that took her off stage, is forcibly recruited by her country’s secret services to be part of the Red Sparrow program. She there she will learn the art of espionage using methods of seduction while she tries to keep her identity intact.

Available in StarPlus.

Saga: X Men (2011 – 2019)

Lawrence rose to fame thanks to his role in X Men First generation where she embodied the role of Mystique, whom she played in the sequels: Days of Future Past, Apocalypse Y dark phoenix. This was the second adaptation of the Marvel heroes, which was the prequels set in the 60s, 70s and 80s telling the origins of the characters of Professor X, Magneto, Beast and Mystique.

​​The saga is available on Disney Plus.

don’t look up (2021)

Two mediocre astronomers discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the coming danger through the media. Starring Lawrence, this film brings together artists such as Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Johah Hill, among others.

​Available on Netflix.

