Jennifer Lawrence hits a tiny pink dress on the set of ‘No Hard Feelings’

Less than a year after becoming a mother, Jennifer Lawrence shows off her spectacular figure from the set of ‘No Hard Feelings’, clad in a fitted pink dress that reveals her best attributes.

And it is that it was last February when the star of the ‘The Hunger Games’ series welcomed their first child together with the gallery owner Cook Maroney.

