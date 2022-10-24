Jennifer Lawrence hits a tiny pink dress on the set of ‘No Hard Feelings’

Less than a year after becoming a mother, Jennifer Lawrence shows off her spectacular figure from the set of ‘No Hard Feelings’, clad in a fitted pink dress that reveals her best attributes.

And it is that it was last February when the star of the ‘The Hunger Games’ series welcomed their first child together with the gallery owner Cook Maroney.

Until now, the star has decided to resume her successful career after she has tasted the honeys of motherhood, since these months she has focused on raising your baby.

What is a fact is that everyone has been fascinated with her discipline, because just eight months after giving birth to her first child, the actress can already boast of a slim figure.

And it is that now, the Oscar winner is located in the city of New York filming what is shaping up to be his next big movie, “No Hard Feelings”, from where he has left the whole world open-mouthed.

Through social networks, a series of images have been viralized where the star is seen with his characteristic XXL mane in blond, this while wearing a tight pink dress.

The pronounced neckline and the miniskirt reveal the best attributes of the American, a look that she accompanied with open sneakers in nude color and stylized her shapely legs.

Through the networks, millions of fans have lost the opportunity to throw their compliments at the actress, for looking more sensual than ever, since she looks spectacular a few months after becoming a mother.

When is ‘No Hard Feelings’ released?

The award-winning young woman works hand in hand with Gene Stupnitsky, who not only directs the film but also wrote the script with John Phillips, and the actress herself has revealed that it is a significant project for her.

And it all boils down to the fact that Gene was in charge of introducing Jennifer to her current husband, Cooke Maroney, for which she feels that she owes him the beautiful family that she can boast of now.

It is worth mentioning that so far no official release date has been given, but it is expected to be sometime next year 2023, so it will be the triumphant return of Jennifer Lawrence.

