Jennifer Lawrence hits with a semi-transparent dress

Since giving birth to her first baby, Cys, Jennifer Lawrence has never posed on a red carpet again. She did it for the last time in New York, about the premiere of the film in which he stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Upa few days before participating as a guest in the Late Show by Stephen Colbert. In this well-known program, she showed us for the last time her pregnant belly clad in an impressive black polka dot dress.

Since then, we have seen the actress only on walks and urban outings through the streets of the Big Apple, in which she taught us summery and inspiring outfits to wear on a daily basis. champion the style effortlessbut always successful in her bets, now Jennifer leaves her comfort zone and surprise us again on a red carpet wearing one of his most spectacular outfits.

amy susmanGetty Images

The interpreter attended the premiere of Causeway in Canada, as invited to the Toronto International Film Festival and wore an imposing black design with a Bardot neckline adorned with a ruffle. It is a tulle design with a neckline adjusted by thin straps that act as a corset to let the skirt fall quite full to the feet. The sleeves are also fluid in the form of a balloon and adjust at the cuff. A bet that distills romanticism and that, furthermore, anticipates one of the trends that is already beginning to be seen, both in the year’s collections and in the street style: the gothic style.

And it is that the details that remind the aesthetic that dominated in the early 2000s, that bathed in black that was led by personalities such as Avril Lavigne or Amy Lee, now seems to return to the scene along with other trends from the beginning of the century. The firm responsible for this latest Lawrence design, Dior, is one of those that has already advanced it on catwalks (as in its spectacular cruise show in Seville), but there are many others that have incorporated nods to this trend.