Jennifer Lawrence how scary! Accident on the set of the new film

How scary! Jennifer Lawrence (30) had an accident on the set of her new movie, Don’t Look Up.

The Katniss of Hunger Games she came out with a hospitalization in the emergency room and some treatment that immediately put her back on track. But the set has been suspended. They will resume today, Monday 8 February.

Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence, at the top of a stellar cast

The film is the highly anticipated Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, the revelation director of The big bet, for which he won an Oscar. Highly anticipated because, produced by Netflix, has a super cast. Besides Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry…

The Jennifer Lawrence Incident: What Happened?

And Timothée Chalamet, alongside the Oscar for Bright side when the accident happened. It was night, in Boston, the location of the film. And the two were shooting a scene involving an explosion. There was, but it was more disruptive than expected. From what you can guess from the photos below, between the two, in the film, there is really a strong passion …

A garbage can thrown into a shop window: this was the script. The fact is that the glass has come to touch Jennifer Lawrence’s eye. The doctors immediately rushed. After some medication, it was she herself who reassured fans and followers with a message on social media: I’m alive.

Jennifer’s return

Don’t Look Up is Jennifer Lawrence’s comeback film. Last time we saw her in Red Sparrow, in the spring of 2018. His latest film as a protagonist: then the choir arrived X-Men Dark Phoenix.

Jennifer and the marriage license

What did Jennifer Lawrence do in the meantime? She took a break. Mostly she married boy friend Cooke Maroney, very wealthy New York art dealer and art expert. The wedding, in great secrecy, took place on October 19, 2019 in a haunted house in Rhode Island … Look at them happy above.

Don’t Look Up we’ll see it on Netflix probably next year. It tells of two scientists traveling around the US trying to convince everyone that an asteroid is about to destroy the Earth. They are, in fact, Jennifer and Leonardo DiCaprio …

It’s the movie Super Jennifer got her red bangs for…

