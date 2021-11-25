Jennifer Lawrence: “I wasn’t good enough in Passengers and other films”

Despite huge success and an Oscar, Jennifer Lawrence has also starred in disappointing films at the box office. Here’s what he said about this.

One of the most loved actresses in the world, Jennifer Lawrence has been the protagonist of great successes, but also of films that disappointed at the box office, like Passengers And Red Sparrow. The actress has had her say on the matter.

Jennifer Lawrence poster

After earning her fourth Oscar nomination with Joy, Jennifer Lawrence starred in a string of box office disappointments, such as Morten Tyldum’s Passengers, Mother! by Darren Aronofsky and Red Sparrow by Francis Lawrence. The actress, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, told why after these failures she stepped aside:

“I wasn’t giving my all. I thought everyone was getting tired of me. Even I was getting tired of me. I had gotten to a point where I never did anything right.”

The Hunger Games star spoke of that period as a difficult time for her:

“I think everyone liked me for most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me … And then I felt like I reached a point where they weren’t happy with me anymore. So this made me think that work or career cannot bring peace to the soul. “

After this dark period, Jennifer Lawrence is back in a big way with Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up, where she stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet and Mark Rylance.

In the film, the actress plays an astronomy graduate student named Kate Dibiasky, who discovers a comet heading towards our planet and will destroy it.