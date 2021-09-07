Jennifer Lawrence: I’m happy for Ben Affleck and J.Lo

The star, along with colleague Matt Damon, is excited about the flashback among “Bennifer”

The flashback, now almost official, between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has not created havoc and excitement only among their fans. Apparently even close friends are delighted with this news. Among them, in the front row, there are Jennifer Lawrence and Matt Damon, which Affleck also shares the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay won with ‘Will Hunting – Rebel genius’.

Jennifer Lawrence she was recording the podcast of a comedy she stars in when she was stunned to find that Ben Affleck appeared to be reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The star was so overwhelmed with excitement that she was forced to interrupt the episode for a few minutes. And right during the recording, the Oscar-winning actress broke the news to all the fans.

Jennifer Lawrence happy for her friends

In short, what seemed like a simple friendship is apparently turning into a real relationship: the Bennifers are truly back. It was Jennifer Lawrence who made official the news that has been holding the news for weeks in the United States: “Breaking News: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. I am in vacation! Right now they are on vacation together, ”said the actress with emphasis during the recording, which was interrupted for the occasion.

Recently too Matt Damon, Affleck’s great friend, has shown all his enthusiasm for this relationship. Speaking of the news, the actor commented: “Sbut it is true. I love you both, it would be fantastic “. When asked for a more personal comment, however, he pulled back: “There is not enough alcohol in the world to make me say anything about it “, he assured, declaring that until now he had never heard anything about the alleged escape of the two exes, paparazzi on a romantic vacation in the snow in Montana and then again in Los Angeles on the SUV of J.Lo. I mean, at least Damon remains cautious for the moment. In the meantime, all the fans are cheering for a return of the flame that tastes like a fairytale.

