Jennifer Lawrence in a long cream dress and black jacket has a chic casual look – New Woman

The last weeks have been of great gratifications in the personal field for Jennifer Lawrence. And it is that the actress is enjoying her desired debut in the maternity.

According to US media, the 31-year-old interpreter gave birth to her first baby with her husband, Cooke Maroneylast February in the city of Los Angeles, California.

Since then, the Oscar winner She has kept a very low profile with sporadic appearances with her partner and her newborn offspring, to whom she would be completely dedicated.

Now, two months after becoming a mother, the actress had one of her first nights out without her baby dressed in a comfortable and chic look ideal for the postpartum stage.

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Style Class in Relaxed Cream Dress

According Daily Mailthe star and her husband were caught leaving the restaurant Chi Spaccain Los Angeles, after having enjoyed a dinner with friends on Sunday April 17.

As they left the place in the most relaxed hours of the night, the actress captured the eyes looking beautiful in a casual style, but no less elegant.

Lawrence’s outfit starred a delicate cream ankle-length dress with a flowing silhouette with which she kept her postpartum figure covered in a stylish way.

The interpreter elevated the romantic baggy design by wearing a basic sophisticated black blazer. Also, he finished off with a pair of beige flat shoes to take comfortable steps.

As for accessories, J Law opted to add a patterned scarf tied around the neck, a caramel leather maxi bag and a white sweater that he carried in his hands.

Similarly, adhering to the less-is-more trend, Jennifer added a pinch of sparkle to the minimalist ensemble in neutral tones with a pair of gold earrings as the only accessory.

Finally, the protagonist of don’t look up completed combing her blonde hair in a low ponytail effortless and her face free of makeup to show off your natural beauty.

In this way, with this fashion proposal for the appointment, the famous became an inspiration when it comes to dressing chic and comfortable for those first outings after giving birth.

It should be noted that this walk of the spouses, married since 2019, takes place just after they passed her first Easter with her babywhose gender and name they have not yet shared.