Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings | Cinema

As reported by Deadline Jennifer Lawrence will be one of the protagonists of No Hard Feelings, a new comedy off-limits to minors to be directed by Gene Stupnitsky and theatrically released by Sony Pictures.

Stupnitsky himself (The Office, Bad Teacher, Good Boys) also wrote the script for the project together with John Phillips. The film will be, as already mentioned, a comedy forbidden for minors in the wake of Bad Teacher – A bad teacher and Everyone crazy for Mary.

Producers include Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky. Phillips will be the executive producer.

Soon we will see Lawrence alongside a packed cast in Don’t Look Up, a new film by Adam McKay coming to Netflix this Christmas.

Lately we have seen the actress in projects such as Red Sparrow, Mother !, Passengers, X-Men: Apocalypse, Joy, Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part 2, Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part I, Crazy Passion , X-Men – Days of Future Past and in American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving.

As for Gene Stupnitsky he has been involved in scripts for projects such as The Office, Good Boys – Those bad boys, the Konttori series, Gorgeous Morons the Hello Ladies series, Hello Ladies: The Movie, the Bad Teacher series, Three wives for a dad, the live documentary Stephen Merchant: Hello Ladies… Live! and Year One, as well as directing the comedy Good Boys.

What do you think of this new project with Jennifer Lawrence curated, written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!


