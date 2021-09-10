Jennifer Lawrence in Sony’s Marvel Universe? A poorly founded rumor

Jennifer Lawrence today she is certainly the center of attention, first for the news of her pregnancy, and now because of the rumors that they would like her to be the next star to join the Marvel stable of the Sony cinematic universe. But let’s go deeper into the second question.

Another Academy Award winner will join the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe?

Hard to say, but it seems to be exactly what the latest rumors circulating on the web claim.

It is Giant Freakin Robot to report it as exclusive: X-Men: First Class actress Jennifer Lawrence is in talks to play a Marvel character in a Spider-Mn spin-off produced by Sony.

According to the site it is not yet known in what role and in what capacity Lawrence could appear in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but with a name like hers it could very well be a starring role, or at least of a certain importance (Black Cat? Gwen Stacy?).

Loading... Advertisements

At the moment, however, no other outlet would have reported the news, and we do not know if the cited sources are reliable or not.

Of her future projects, for now, we know very little besides the many already announced (and the fact that Jennifer Lawrence will soon become a mother for the first time), and this is not the first time that the actress has been linked to a new role. in the Marvel universe (he was rumored to be joining the cast of Fantastic 4 last February), then if there is a grain of truth in the rumor we cannot know.

However, Jennifer already seems quite busy (on IMDb we have at least 7 projects in various stages of development in addition to the Adam McKay film Don’t Look Up, already completed and due out on Netflix next December) and it would certainly be a heroic feat to add yet another long-term project to the list.

What do you think? Do you believe it will happen? In which Marvel role would you see Jennifer Lawrence well? Let us know in the comments.