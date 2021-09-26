News

Jennifer Lawrence injured eye on ‘Don’t Look Up’ set

Little accident at work for Jennifer Lawrence while filming Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay in which the Oscar-winning actress for Bright side he is acting alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

Don't Look Up, new photos by Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence was hit by a shard of glass dangerously close to the eye, injuring her eyelid (filming was immediately suspended). The TMZ website reports it, adding that the incident occurred during some filming carried out at one in the morning between Thursday and Friday: the actress was shooting with Chalamet a scene set in a restaurant in which the explosion “controlled ”Of a stained glass window, but obviously something went wrong. Netflix, the producer of the film, did not want to make any statements: so the actress herself thought to reassure her fans with one of her rare posts on Instagram (“I’m alive!”, She wrote), in which she also published a still photo in which she sports a flaming red hair color.

Don't Look Up, the cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and many others

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two scientists on a tour to warn the world population of the crash of an asteroid on Earth. Adam McKay, director of acclaimed films such as The big bet And Vice, will make use of a sci-fi cast (it is appropriate to say it) in which, in addition to the three protagonists already mentioned, will also appear Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans and Matthew Perry.

