Jennifer Lawrence injured eye on ‘Don’t Look Up’ set

deepening





Don’t Look Up, new photos by Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence Loading... Advertisements

Lawrence was hit by a shard of glass dangerously close to the eye, injuring her eyelid (filming was immediately suspended). The TMZ website reports it, adding that the incident occurred during some filming carried out at one in the morning between Thursday and Friday: the actress was shooting with Chalamet a scene set in a restaurant in which the explosion “controlled ”Of a stained glass window, but obviously something went wrong. Netflix, the producer of the film, did not want to make any statements: so the actress herself thought to reassure her fans with one of her rare posts on Instagram (“I’m alive!”, She wrote), in which she also published a still photo in which she sports a flaming red hair color.