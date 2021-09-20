Jennifer Lawrence injured her face on the set of Dont ‘Look Up

The Academy Award-winning actress for The Bright Side was injured in the face by some shards of glass, exploded while playing a special effect. It happened on the night of Friday, February 5 on the set of the new Netflix movie directed by Adam MacKay due out next year. Fortunately, it was a minor injury, but the shooting of the film has been temporarily suspended.

The scene involved a garbage can being thrown into a shop window. So the Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of “Don’t Look Up“, the Netflix film by director dand “The Big Bet” Adam MacKay, whose filming is taking place in Brockton, a city in Massachusetts. It was reported on Boston Globe. According to the news leaked from the set, on the night of Friday 6 February the star was injured in the face by some shards of glass that came very close to the eyes.

The temporary stop to filming on the set

An explosion of special effects that turned into an injury for Jennifer Lawrence, fortunately minor. The actress has been seen by a doctor and her health conditions are good, however the accident forced the entire production to suspend the shooting of the film at least for the moment. According to what some sources have revealed to the Boston Globe, work should restart next Monday.

Jennifer Lawrence in new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”

Filming was supposed to begin last spring, but work inevitably postponed to November 2020 due to the pandemic. The film, a Netflix comedy directed by Adam McKay, tells the story of two brilliant astronomers who, after the news that an asteroid is on its way to Earth, try to shelter the population. But no one will take their warnings seriously. Jennifer Lawrence, protagonist together with Cate Blanchett, is just one of the many names that are part of a starred cast, along with Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. The release date is scheduled for 2022, but in the meantime, the first photos from the set appear, pinched during filming in downtown Boston, and distributed via social media.