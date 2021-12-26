Jennifer Lawrence involved in plane crash: “I almost died”

Jennifer Lawrence will be the protagonist of the cover of Vanity Fair for the next December issue. During his interview with the magazine he recounted one of the most terrifying moments of his entire existence: a plane crash it was about to be fatal to her. A private jet on which the Oscar-winning actress was in fact suffered double damage to the engine during the flight. The route from New York to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky resulted in an emergency landing in Buffalo.

READ ALSO> Vip parade in Milan for the premiere of the new Disney Encanto film: all the photos

Lawrence, star of Don’t Look Up and of Hunger Games, stated that when the plane landed, bouncing several times before you hit the runway, she was promptly aided by rescue teams, who threw open the doors of the jet and pulled her and theother passenger, the son of the doctor who gave birth to the actress and her brother. As soon as she landed, Jennifer had to fly back immediately to be transported to the hospital: a journey undertaken only thanks to some sedatives and bottles of liquor on the plane, as she herself reported.

READ ALSO> Charlène of Monaco: new details appear on its distance from the Palace

Jennifer Lawrence plane crash: “In flight I started praying”

Before this nightmare was over, Jennifer Lawrence said she got involved pray: “I started praying. Not for the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very critical man. But I thought, oh my God, maybe we will survive this? I will be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we will live. ” And again: “Please, Lord Jesus, leave my hair intact. Wrap me in your hair loving arms. Please don’t let me go bald, ”she then joked.

READ ALSO> Jennifer Lopez close to marriage? “I still believe in happily ever after”

The actress also said she had felt guilty for a long time, especially towards her four-legged companion who went through the terrible experience with her: “Everyone would have been so depressed. My dog ​​Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. I thought that little puppy didn’t deserve to experience all this “. Jennifer Lawrence then concluded the interview with a positive note: “All this it made me much weaker but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Flying is awful and yet I have to do it very often, ”he said.