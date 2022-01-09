Jennifer Lawrence is a TikTok fan, but her videos will have to wait

Jennifer Lawrence one of us. The star of the Hunger Games and the new discussed Don’t Look Up just revealed that he can’t do without … TikTok.

If you too spend hours in front of the screen constantly watching videos on TikTok, know that you are not alone. During a new interview with the famous American talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 31-year-old actress was asked which app she uses the most on her phone.

Jennifer Lawrence admitted, not without some embarrassment: “Oh God, I hate the answer, but it’s TikTok, yes“. A response that caused some screams from the audience of the program, to which JLaw jokingly replied: “Oh, we have some TikTokers here“.

Should we therefore expect to see some of his videos on the famous social network, maybe a ballet? Unfortunately, it seems that the actress, currently pregnant with her first child, has no intention of making her own content: “No, I don’t create TikToks! Oh my God, can you imagine? Ninth”. When Colbert told her that people would definitely look at them, Jennifer said, “I know!“.

Who knows, however, that you do not change your mind. We are already looking forward to enjoying his first TikTok!

ph. getty images