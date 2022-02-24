Jennifer Lawrence is already a mom! This was the birth of her baby











Cooke Maroney is the father of Lawrence’s firstborn





Since May 2021 it was rumored that Jennifer Lawence was pregnant; Many were the media that were sure of the outcome of this story, but the actress and her husband, the art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, were silent in the face of the indications that they would be parents in a few months.

As an attempt to quell the rumors, Jennifer was seen with a crop top in Soho, although after a few days they raised suspicions again when the actress was more sleepy than usual and with a special glow on her face. The news was finally confirmed when the actress’s baby bump became evident and she appeared beautiful at the premiere of the movie “Don’t look up” with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Gallery: 10 Celebrities who became parents after the age of 50 (Es Barrio)

As much as she stayed away from public appearances, in December she appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show in a fitted polka dot dress with which her silhouette marked the advanced stage of pregnancy that she already presented in December. In November, Lawrence spoke to Vanity Fair magazine about the decision to protect the baby’s privacy from him: “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as long as it can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my job.”

This afternoon information was spread about the birth of his firstborn in Los Angeles, California; Although there is no exact data on the date of the baby’s birth or if it was a boy or a girl, and even if it was more than one person, it is known that in the month of January he still attended a baby shower in his honor, so it is estimated that the arrival of your new love has occurred in recent days, congratulations!