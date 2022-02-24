Jennifer Lawrence is already a mom! What we know about her first child with Cooke Maroney

The Oscar winner and her husband just welcomed their first child together. Congratulations, dads!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are now parents!

It was five months ago when the news broke that she was pregnant and now, as confirmed by the TMZ portal, the 31-year-old actress would have given birth to her first child with her husband, who is the director of an art gallery. However, The sex and exact date of birth are not yet known.since the only data that has leaked to the media is that it has occurred in Los Angeles County.

At the moment the couple has not publicly confirmed the arrival of their offspring in the world, and the truth is that they are not expected to do so either. Both are very discreet with their private lives and, if their relationship is characterized by something, it is for having developed as far as possible from the media spotlight.

Mike Coppola / GETTY

Similarly, in recent months the star of ‘The Hunger Games’ tried to keep her pregnancy away from public scrutiny. The rumors about it were unleashed in the summer due to some photos in which J. Law and her boyfriend walked through New York, but it was not until last December when the interpreter showed off her tummy, dressed in sequins, on the red carpet of the premiere from his latest film, ‘Don’t look up’.

your love story

The courtship of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney It started in 2018 and would have gone almost unnoticed in the eyes of the press had it not been for the engagement ring she wore in early 2019. Just a few months later they married in Rhode Island, in a small but celebrity-packed ceremony. Hollywood: Adele, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer or Emma Stone were some of its most VIP guests.

None of them have made statements about it, but in recent times various information had emerged about their desire to start a family together. And now that the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in ‘Silvier linings playbook’ has definitively begun the adventure of motherhood, we can only say: congratulations, mom!