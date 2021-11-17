Jennifer Lawrence is back: the first video interview since she revealed she was pregnant

How long, Jennifer Lawrence!

The 31-year-old actress is back in the spotlight for the first time since announcing expect first child with husband Cooke Maroney and more than four months later since the last public appearance at the Christian Dior haute couture show in Paris.

To promote Don’t Look Up, the star appeared in one video interview from Vanity Fair Usa in which he comments on the trailer of the film scene by scene. With a black dress, a pearl necklace and a gold necklace and long loose hair, it is therefore the first time we see her in official images with a baby bump.

In the video, he explains that he: “Speak to an astronomer, as part of my research for the film. We decided that Kate [il suo personaggio] he’s a proud, ‘notice me, hear me roar’ type. And the nose piercing … attaches with a magnet“.

“I have accidentally inhaled the magnet a lot of times and I had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio“he added, with his overwhelming sympathy.

Always with the irony that distinguishes it, he joked that there is also Meryl Streep in the cast of Don’t Look Up: “It was our last choice. Unfortunately, so many other actresses swapped hand and we ended up with Meryl Streep“.

Come on Ariana Grande, who plays a pop star named Riley Bina, JLaw said meeting her was: “One of the coolest days of my life. I took a picture with her, I looked like someone who won a radio contest“.

They also act in the film Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett and will be released on December 24th on Netflix.

Jennifer Lawrence – getty images

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she was pregnant through its spokesperson last September. She is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, 37-year-old art gallery owner.

They have been together since 2018 and they got married in October 2019 in a ceremony held in Rhode Island and full of stars, such as Emma Stone, Adele, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz and even Amy Schumer.

ph: getty images