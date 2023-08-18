Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence Is Back With Another Trophy Gym Bag

Elton Gardner
Jennifer Lawrence has long been a fan of sleek, sleek designer bags of the highest quality. And despite the hefty price tag, she doesn’t hesitate to use them for her everyday chores. Last year, she turned heads when she carried The Row’s Bourse clutch, which retails for £1,480, to a yoga class in Manhattan. Jennifer’s dedication to the Uptown mom aesthetic continues, as she’s been spotted at the gym carrying another designer gem.

This weekend, on my way to a Pilates studio in Los Angeles don’t mind The actor wore a simple workout ensemble that consisted of a gray T-shirt, slate-gray leggings, and a pair of black leather Birkenstock sandals—worn with vibrant tie-dye socks. His look was complemented by black cat-eye sunglasses and a blue and red Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap. But the real standout piece of the outfit was her olive-green leather Loewe Puzzle Fold tote bag. No Reebok holdalls for this Oscar winner.

Jay Law isn’t the first woman to stuff her gym kit into a trophy bag. Previously, stars like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa have been spotted during workouts sporting brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta, and The Row. It may be a habit limited to those with Hollywood budgets, but perhaps the sturdiness of huge luxury bags like Jennifer’s £1,350 Loewe tote is well suited to practical, everyday use. For equally stylish versions that won’t break the bank, browse Cos, Arquette, and Heru.

