Jennifer Lawrence is celebrated by Netflix with a special video

Don’t Look Up continues to be among the most viewed movies on Netflix in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence, born in 1990, is a young American actress who has gained worldwide fame over the years. The diva who made her debut relatively early in the world of cinema with The Poker House (2008) of Lori Petty, project after project, he really proved to have a prodigious talent, validated by the conquest of a Oscar Prize in 2013, thanks to his leading role in it On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook. Over time, the artist has then conquered several Golden Globe and much more. The most recent film that sees her play a role is the acclaimed Don’t Look Up from Adam McKay which has recently landed on Netflix, having been previously published in some rooms scattered around Italy.

In this case, Jennifer Lawrence really got busy in the feature film, embodying a slightly different character, a PhD student who discovers the existence of a terrible comet that is about to destroy the Earth. A role that has been placed at the center of a video on the official Netflix Film Club YouTube channel, which perfectly compares some of the parts he has played over the course of his career, to emphasize even more the incredible actor and aesthetic transformation he has implemented in the irreverent disaster movie of the small screen.

Of course we hope Jennifer Lawrence continues like this, bringing more incredible characters to the world of cinema. For now we can only advise you to recover Don’t Look Up, which despite arriving at Christmas on Netflix, is still one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform. A work that perfectly manages to frame our historical period, reflecting surgically on the role of the media.

Read also Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence on the finale: “It’s a slap in the face”