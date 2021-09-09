Jennifer Lawrence is expecting a child from her husband Cooke Maroney

G.offa, funny, always ready to tell surreal anecdotes about herself and her friends but, when it comes to his private life, he is the most private person in the world.

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, expecting her husband’s first child Cooke Maroney, 37, but did not announce her first pregnancy in any way. No photos on social media, no statements, no official press releases: if the expectation of a child is a private matter, according to the Oscar Prize (won in 2013, for the film The silver lining) a private fact must remain.

It seems that the actress is at the end of the sweet expectation, at least reading what the magazine claims People, specialized in the affairs of Hollywood stars. The magazine, certain of the news, did not bother to use a more cautious conventional. “Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant“, We read on the website. And it took us in full: just yesterday, a spokesperson for the star confirmed a People the news, increasingly difficult to keep hidden also given theevident state of pregnancy of the woman (below).

Jennifer Lawrence’s marriage to Cooke Maroney

After a series of flirts with some big names in the Hollywood world, including Nicholas Hoult, Chris Martin And Darren Aronofsky, three years ago Jennifer became romantically linked to Cooke, art expert of the New York’s Gladstone Gallery. Their relationship, however, remained a secret for several months (again due to Jen’s obsession with privacy). Until January 2019, when they officially got engaged, to then get married on 19 October of the same year.

For the ceremony, which was attended by 150 friends and relatives, the two chose Rhode Island. In particular, they said yes to the very luxurious Belcourt of Newport residence, inspired by the palace of Versailles and built in 1894 by the famous American architect Richard Morris Hunt.

In 2019, Jennifer Lawrence on the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler had defined her (then) future husband as “the best being I’ve ever met“. Now, probably, his “favorite little people” will soon become two.

