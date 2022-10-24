Jennifer Lawrence is now asking $9.95 million for her New York loft

the renowned actress Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t found a buyer for his Tribeca apartmentNew York, which he has owned since 2017.

The place entered the real estate market in September of this year for $10.5 million dollarsbut now it had to be lowered to $9.95 million dollars to find a new owner.

Although she had to lower her costs, Lawrence can still make a significant profit on the property, as she paid $9 million for the place in 2017.

It is rare that the property has not been sold, considering that is located in a historic building in the city. This building was built in 1880 and was initially a bookbinding factory.

In 2016 the building was converted to residential, making Lawrence one of the first buyers of an apartment in this building.

Being converted into a residential building several additional spaces were added to offer luxury services to its owners. Some of the services are 70-foot indoor pool, fitness center, yoga and pilates rooms, sauna, massage room, children’s playroom, garden terrace, doorman and concierge available for 24 hours and more.

The apartment has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities.

Its interior is attractive due to several details such as white oak floors, gas fireplace, large windows, wooden beams and columns.

The kitchen is one of the prettiest spaces in the loft with its chocolate cabinets, marble countertops, and high-end appliances, including a 70-bottle wine cooler.

