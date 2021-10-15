Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant but she doesn’t stop: with her big belly on the set

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to return to the cinema. The actress, currently expecting her husband Cooke Maroney’s first child, is busy on the set of the new comedy No Hard Feeling, and will be directed by director Gene Stupnitsky. Unfortunately for us the plot is still top secret and from the few leaked rumors we have managed to discover that it will be set in Mountauk, eastern end of Long Island.

Stupnitsky is already well known to the public for having written and produced the hugely successful series The Office, in which Steve Carell works, and has already made his directorial debut in 2019 with the film Good Boys – those bad boys. In the case of No Hard Feelings Lawrence will find herself taking on the role of both the interpreter and the producer, thus launching into a new adventure.

After the break he took in 2019, following the release of the film X-MEN: dark Phoenix, Jennifer is ready to start over in style. In fact, in December we will see her in theaters with Don’t Look Up from Adam McKay, with whom he will again have to share the set of Bad Bloods, where his character will be Elisabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant on the set of the new film: a full autumn for her.

Not only American productions for her, in fact very soon she will collaborate with the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, award Oscar for The great beauty. Sorrentino will direct it in two films: Mob Girl and the biopic about the agent Sue Mengers. For Jennifer, therefore, a challenging winter is expected, but her fans are very ready to support her again in cinemas.