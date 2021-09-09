Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant: the first child is on the way

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant: 31-year-old actress and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child. The news was given exclusively by People, confirmed by an official spokesperson for the star, although no indication was given on the probable date of the happy event.

“He is the best human being I have ever met”: So Jennifer Lawrence had described her partner during a podcast a couple of years ago. “I know it sounds silly but I thought ‘it’s him, he’s the one,’ I felt it. I am very honored to become a Maroney, ”she explained at the time.

Jennifer Lawrence walking with her husband Cooke Maroney

Cooke Maroney is a New York-based gallerist and collector, with whom the star of Hunger Games And Bright side (the film that earned her the Oscar for Best Actress) began dating in 2018. They have been married since 2019 during a ceremony held in a luxurious Rhode Island mansion. Several celebrities who were friends of the actress attended the wedding, including Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Adele.

The actress during the filming of Dont ‘Look Up, in which she sports fiery red hair

The news of the pregnancy arrives at the same time astrailer release of Dont ‘Look Up, the new Netflix blockbuster of which Jennifer is the protagonist together with Leonardo di Caprio: the two interpret astronomers who discover that an asteroid is on a collision course with the Earth. Next to them, a stellar cast: Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep.