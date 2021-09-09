Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child

The actress and her director husband met and fell in love in 2018 and have been a steady couple ever since: for Jennifer Lawrence, who is one of the brightest stars on the world film scene, it is a particularly fortunate period.
In the movie Don’t Look Up, to be released on 10 December 2021 on Netflix, Lawrence is alongside Leonardo di Caprio to tell the climate crisis, raise awareness on the topic and entertain at the same time. The release of the film, given the caliber of the cast (which also boasts Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry) is already considered an event.
And it will allow Jennifer Lawrence fans to see her at eventual appointments to present the film with the baby bump, if the celeb wants to make her pregnancy public. On this, we have several doubts about it: Lawrence is known for its discretion and it is not at all obvious (nor necessary, on the other hand) who decides to show the evolution of the baby bump to his fans or the face of his boy or girl once this is born.