Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child

The news bomb gave it People in an exclusive: Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant of her first child along with the husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in 2019 in a glamorous and private ceremony for 150 guests, in Rhode Island.

The actress and her director husband met and fell in love in 2018 and have been a steady couple ever since: for Jennifer Lawrence, who is one of the brightest stars on the world film scene, it is a particularly fortunate period.

In the movie Don’t Look Up, to be released on 10 December 2021 on Netflix, Lawrence is alongside Leonardo di Caprio to tell the climate crisis, raise awareness on the topic and entertain at the same time. The release of the film, given the caliber of the cast (which also boasts Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry) is already considered an event.

And it will allow Jennifer Lawrence fans to see her at eventual appointments to present the film with the baby bump, if the celeb wants to make her pregnancy public. On this, we have several doubts about it: Lawrence is known for its discretion and it is not at all obvious (nor necessary, on the other hand) who decides to show the evolution of the baby bump to his fans or the face of his boy or girl once this is born.

Jennifer Lawrence’s baby will be just one of the little ones who will be born in 2022. With a nice video, Kylie Jenner also announced her second pregnancy in the company of her first daughter Stormi, expanding the panorama of VIP mothers who will welcome new little ones into the family with the new year. In Italy, Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro also said they were expecting their first child with a very sweet post on Instagram.