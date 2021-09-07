Jennifer Lawrence / Is The Hunger Games Actress Really Pregnant?

Jennifer Lawrence is the protagonist of The Hunger Games, the blockbuster film inspired by the novel of the same name – trilogy by writer Suzanne Collins. The Oscar-winning actress was so overwhelmed by stardom that she became one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and also one of the most in demand. Not only that, given that the world of gossip has always been very interested in his private life. Just some gossip weeklies have relaunched an indiscretion on the actress talking about a possible pregnancy.

X-Men Apocalypse, Italy 1 / “The mutant comes back to life after millennia”

Is Jennifer Lawrence Really Pregnant? It is just a rumor that broke out after photos were posted on social media by the paparazzi actress in the company of her husband Cooke Maroney in New York. Shortly after, the media bomb exploded as in these photos Lawrance appeared with a suspicious tummy that immediately made us think of the arrival of a baby. At the moment there is no confirmation or denial from the actress and even less from her entourage, so all that remains is to wait. Will it really be like this?

X-Men – days of the future, Italy 1 / The film works well thanks also to the cast

Loading... Advertisements

Jennifer Lawrence: “I don’t know what I could do without acting”

Despite the worldwide success, Jennifer Lawrence she is a woman who is very attentive to her privacy and confidentiality. Interviewed by Marieclaire.it, the Oscar-winning actress talked about how she manages the great popularity. “This is just work for me. I don’t know what I could do without acting, I feel the need “- anticipated Lawrence who added -” it’s a challenge to keep as much privacy as possible and sometimes you have to let go. I spent years angry and resentful, I didn’t even leave the house. You have to find the balance between wanting to go on with your life and letting go of control. But that’s not a good reason to be a bitch, and to change. I know, it’s a strange job ”.

Is Jennifer Lawrence pregnant? / Photo: suspicious ‘tummy’ while out and about in New York

Not only that, the Hunger Games actress also talked about her professional life confessing: “I have a special bond with director David O. Russell. When I was 21 he made me discover something I had that I didn’t know existed. He brought out my best performances. Same with Francis Lawrence, with whom I have a great relationship. For him, making this commercial was important because he knows the facets of my personality, he knows how to make me happy ”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED