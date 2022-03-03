Jennifer Lawrence is the mother of her first child

It’s here! Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first child, as published exclusively by TMZ!. The actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney have been parents for the first time of a baby, who came into the world in Los Angeles County, but at the moment it has not transpired if it is a boy or a girl or the date of his birth. In September 2021 the first images of the interpreter of The good side of things in which her little belly was appreciated, but it was not until a few months later when he returned to the red carpet for the promotion of his film don’t look up and boasted of a fairly advanced pregnancy. The Oscar-winning actress reappeared in Hollywood after two years of absence showing off his characteristic sense of humor and spontaneity, re-conquering the hearts of new and old fans.





Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and Cooke Maroney, 37, began their relationship in June 2018, and eight months later they got engaged, celebrating a big pre-wedding party which was attended by some family and friends, such as Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie, among many others. On October 19, 2019, the actress and the art gallery owner exchanged rings at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport (Rhode Island)., a spectacular building inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at the Palace of Versailles designed in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt. “She is the best person I have ever met in my life. It was a very, very easy decision,” said the interpreter of The Hunger Games In an interview Entertainment Tonight ensuring that he did not think twice about accepting his marriage proposal.





don’t look up It marked his return to the big screen after a few years in which he had already shown that he wanted to take things easy. His great leap to fame after six years of career was in 2012when it premiered The Hunger Games and The good side of thingsafter having taken his first steps in the mecca of cinema with great titles such as Winter’s Bone or X-Men: First Class. She took her first Oscar with the now unforgettable fall on the stairs and worked non-stop until 2016, when decided to choose some more independent projects and in smaller quantitystarring Mother!, red sparrow and finally X-Men: Dark Phoenixwhich was a flop compared to the other films in the superhero franchise.





Despite the fact that she felt that returning to the red carpet was “an out-of-body experience”, and that she was having a hard time processing it, as she herself told People, after becoming a mother she does not intend to withdraw from the cinema again. She still has two movies pending, one premiere (Red, White and Water), and another that still has to roll but that has already been announced bad-bloodwhere she will play Elizabeth Holmes under the direction of Adam McKaywith whom he has already worked in don’t look up.





