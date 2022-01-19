Jennifer Lawrence is working on her Elizabeth Holmes voice for Bad Blood

Jennifer Lawrence will play Elizabeth Holmes in Bad Blood, a new film by Adam McKay who reveals that the actress is already working on the particular voice of the character.

After the success of Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence will return to be directed by director Adam McKay in Bad Blood, where she will play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, at the center of a legal storm in the US. Lawrence is right now working on her voice for the character of Elizabeth Holmes.

Jennifer Lawrence poster

One of the trickiest aspects of playing American entrepreneur Theranos Elizabeth Holmes, recently convicted of scam by a California federal court, is her deep voice, but Jennifer Lawrence is ready to step into the role and is already working to assimilate stamp. and holmes accent, as Adam McKay confirms.

Bad Blood is based on John Carreyrou’s 2018 essay Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley, which chronicles the rise and fall of the multibillion-dollar Silicon Valley startup that set out to revolutionize the blood test system, but the empire collapsed when CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four of the 11 counts of which it was accused of, including fraud against Theranos investors, who over the years have put almost one trillion dollars on the company’s plate.

Jennifer Lawrence will be the first actress to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen, though her story memorably came to life in The Dropout podcast and Alex Gibney’s documentary The Inventor – Silicon Valley’s Biggest Scam.

Jennifer Lawrence: “The scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Chalamet was the most annoying of my life”

Adam McKay recently told Insider that Jennifer Lawrence has already started working on Holmes’ voice explaining:

“I didn’t ask her, but she told me she was already working on it. She’s about to have a baby, so I won’t bother her right now, but she was born to play that role. With her voice, she said she hears it. . She is excited “.

In addition to Jennifer Lawrence, Amanda Seyfried will also compete with the role in the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, coming in March.