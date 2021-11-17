News

Jennifer Lawrence: “Jonah Hill improvised surprising insults on the set of Don’t Look Up”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

‘We all tried, but none were as good as Jonah Hill,’ said Jennifer Lawrence of impromptu lines from the Don’t Look Up cast during filming.

Jennifer Lawrence, during a recent interview related to Don’t Look Up, revealed that he loved every impromptu insult from Jonah Hill on the set of the new Netflix movie. In the film, Hill plays the son and chief of staff of the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep.

It is the worst“Lawrence said of Jonah’s character, adding that it was”really hard to film with Hill and not ruin one take after another. We once spent a whole day rehearsing and improving his impromptu insults towards me. ”

It was great. He and Meryl are the only ones who can get away with that kind of improvisation“continued the Oscar winner, adding:”Jonah is a true master of comedy. We all tried, we let ourselves go on set, but no one was as good as him. ”

In a press release, Leonardo DiCaprio talked about what it was like to work with Jonah Hill again, after starring with him on Wolf of Wall Street in 2013: “I hadn’t acted with Meryl since I was 18 and seeing her mastery as an actress was a real gift. And then putting her in the same room with Jonah Hill, who in my view is one of the greatest improvisational actors in the world, was inspiring. It was great to meet up with both of them“.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sangiovanni and Madame, out on Friday “Lost in the dark”

1 week ago

Billie Eilish becomes a cartoon in the special Disney Plus trailer

August 22, 2021

Ben Affleck celebrates 49 years and first birthday after the flashback with Jennifer Lopez

August 30, 2021

Billionaire Bill Miller tells you to invest in Bitcoin, but not altcoins

October 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button