Jennifer Lawrence: “Jonah Hill improvised surprising insults on the set of Don’t Look Up”

‘We all tried, but none were as good as Jonah Hill,’ said Jennifer Lawrence of impromptu lines from the Don’t Look Up cast during filming.

Jennifer Lawrence, during a recent interview related to Don’t Look Up, revealed that he loved every impromptu insult from Jonah Hill on the set of the new Netflix movie. In the film, Hill plays the son and chief of staff of the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep.

“It is the worst“Lawrence said of Jonah’s character, adding that it was”really hard to film with Hill and not ruin one take after another. We once spent a whole day rehearsing and improving his impromptu insults towards me. ”

“It was great. He and Meryl are the only ones who can get away with that kind of improvisation“continued the Oscar winner, adding:”Jonah is a true master of comedy. We all tried, we let ourselves go on set, but no one was as good as him. ”

In a press release, Leonardo DiCaprio talked about what it was like to work with Jonah Hill again, after starring with him on Wolf of Wall Street in 2013: “I hadn’t acted with Meryl since I was 18 and seeing her mastery as an actress was a real gift. And then putting her in the same room with Jonah Hill, who in my view is one of the greatest improvisational actors in the world, was inspiring. It was great to meet up with both of them“.