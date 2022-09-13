Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth were ‘ridiculous kids’ on the set of ‘The Hunger Games’

Making a movie is no easy task, especially when you’re making one as big as The Hunger Games. With a budget of $78 million, Lionsgate was determined to bring the dystopian novel of the same name to life on the big screen. A lot of work went into making the film a huge success. And while things could get stressful on set, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth were determined to have a good time.

Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson | Mark Davis/Getty Images

The main cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ got along great

Although the cast of The Hunger Games was expansive, Lawrence, Hutcherson and Hemsworth nabbing three of the biggest roles. His characters, Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark and Gale Hawthorne, made up the trilogy’s famous love triangle. But while there may have been drama between their characters, there was nothing but love between the co-stars.

Jennifer Lawrence names Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth as the actors she had the most fun with on set

The three actors have been candid about how much they enjoyed working together on The Hunger Games. In a recent interview with Vogue, Lawrence was asked about the funniest thing he had ever had with the actors on set, and he named his co-stars. On fire alums “The most fun I’ve had with actors on set is Josh and Liam,“ he shared before looking at the camera and waving. “Hi guys.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/mfmrPu43DF8?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Called Herself ‘The Worst Part’ of ‘The Hunger Games’

But what made the set so much fun? It seemed like the trio were super playful with each other. Despite the depressing theme of The Hunger GamesThey were constantly joking around. In an interview with Us Weekly, Hutcherson opened up about the vibe on set.

Hutcherson admits the trio got into a lot

“The truth is that it was literally what everyone saw in all of our interviews together,” The Hunger Games revealed star. “It was all of us being ridiculous kids together, goofing around. I don’t know how we get any work ever done. I’m surprised the movies are good.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/_EHYIHFhjMI?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Stanley Tucci Almost Got a Fake Nose in ‘The Hunger Games’

But the fun didn’t start and end with Hutcherson, Lawrence and Hemsworth. Other members of The Hunger Games The cast seemed to have a ball too. In fact, Lenny Kravitz shared that he was surprised at how everyone got along so well and how much he enjoyed working on the film.

Lenny Kravitz remembers how he had fun on the set of ‘The Hunger Games’

“Every day was fun,” Kravitz told Collider. “I’m not used to movie sets. This is new to me so I didn’t know what to expect. I thought there would be divas, drama, and actor stuff, but everyone was fine. There was a great feeling on set, every day. We all liked each other very much. I asked people on set, ‘Is this normal?’ From what I heard about the acting stuff, this is not normal.”

Clearly, The Hunger Games it was a fun set to work on. Considering that Lawrence, Hemsworth, and Hutcherson spent four years making all four movies, it’s likely that they hit it off just as well.

RELATED: ‘The Hunger Games’: Jennifer Lawrence ‘Almost Pooped’ Her Pants Thanks to 1 Co-Star