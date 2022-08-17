Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Season’s Most Relatable Dress

Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lawrence made people see twice as much while walking around New York this week. The noted actress was seen smiling when she coincidentally ran into a fellow New Yorker who was wearing the exact same dress as her. While they both looked stunning in their neutral ankle-length gowns, not many people can afford the $625 gown. Fortunately, a similar style can be purchased from The Drop for a fraction of the cost at Amazon.

East maxi dress by The Drop it’s so comfortable and simple that all you’ll need is the right accessories to match. Simply pair the dress with a hat, long necklace, and comfy sandals (or slippers), and you’ll be ready to take on the day. The loose fit is designed to keep you comfortable wherever you go. Give your body the ability to move freely and comfortably in this long flowing maxi dress.

The fabric is also comfortable. the buttery soft tencel lyocell blend Includes side seam pockets to keep your hands and small items safe while you walk. And don’t worry if the top is a bit long on you, you can simply adjust the straps for a more comfortable fit.

This maxi dress is so comfortable, it had a buyer, in her 5 star reviewclaiming, “I bought two colors of this dress on a last minute whim before the holidays. I wanted to stick to one color, but I need both! I pulled a few other things out of my bag to add these that I anticipate will travel wonderfully.”

This loose fitting maxi dress is available in many colors such as white, orange, pink, yellow, blue and green. Hurry up and get yours before the season ends. You never know, you might run into a celebrity wearing the exact same thing!