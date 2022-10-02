Jennifer Lawrence knows how to dress elegant any day of the week

As a good New Yorker, actress Jennifer Lawrence You must be familiar with the ease of dressing in style in the city at any time of the year. Especially in July and August, Manhattan turns into a sauna, so dress lightly. It’s hard to get a fashionable look when you want to wear as few clothes as possible.

But this season the protagonist of The Hunger Games, has proven to be up to the task. Spend his casual outings through the streets of Manhattan, Lawrence always chooses casual (and light) clothes, but they are still attractive.

As a new mother, the agenda of Jennifer Lawrence it’s probably full these days, so it’s clear she’s thought of pieces that are mix-and-match, not too busy, and easy to style. One of these garments was Tory Burch’s blue checkered dress with a gathered waist that she wore during her walks around the city and which she completed with the Lady Dior top handle bag from the French fashion house.

Matteau’s brown square-neck dress that she also wore during the summer days was modern and stylish; the actress She accessorized the look with a faux cotton Trademark bag. Your modus operandi for hot days? I was looking for dresses that had significant styling, allowing them to shine on their own with a minimum of accessories.

Nevertheless, Jennifer Lawrence she didn’t live on dresses alone. Oscar-winning actress, also understood the power of separate garments this summer. In particular, wearing the classic t-shirts. On one occasion, she paired wide-leg jeans with a black crop top.

On another occasion, he wore a white T-shirt with loose-fitting khaki pants, which even had a subtle palm print on the hem. All Lawrence’s stylish clothes they made you get a little closer to look at the details: a true master of elegant and stealthy dress. Her seasonal wardrobe also proved that you don’t have to wear bold pieces to make a fashion statement. Even in the muted neutrals, her rotating range of looks was memorable and shone through.

Next, we share more of the best moments of elegant and casual style of Jennifer Lawrence.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti