Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and the wage inequality in the film Don’t Look Up

That male chauvinism reigns supreme in Hollywood is now well known, as it also reminds us Jennifer Lawrence, starring together with Leonardo DiCaprio of the film Don’t look up (The cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet). In an ideal world, two celebrities of the star’s caliber Hunger Games and the star of Titanic they would have had to sign two nearly identical contracts to take part in the film that sees them working side by side. Too bad that in reality things did not go exactly like this, since to earn more was (needless to say) the actor of Italian origin. And to think that both Lawrence and DiCaprio have an Oscar win behind them (she with Bright side, he with Revenant), an innumerable number of Academy Awards nominations and as many awards obtained during their careers.

Two true champions Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence whose presence in the same film creates a great expectation towards Don’t look up, available on Netflix from December 24, 2021. A film already much talked about, especially after it was made known that the compensation obtained by the 47-year-old actor was higher than that received by the 31-year-old, today waiting for her first baby. Therefore, how much did the two Hollywood stars earn for Don’t look up? As reported by the tabloids, Jennifer got $ 25 million while Leonardo’s salary came in at $ 30 million; their difference is not huge, but not so small as to be overshadowed. In fact, doing a short calculation it turns out that Lawrence has earned 83 cents for every dollar of salary pocketed by DiCaprio, a figure perfectly in line with the 2020 statistics which show how women who work full time have obtained 82.3 % of men’s earnings.

A theme that of wage disparity brought to light by numerous stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence herself, who today however seems to have accepted the different salary willingly. Yeah, but how come? “Yes, I saw it too. However, it must be said that Leonardo brings more box office earnings than me. I am extremely lucky and happy with the contract I signed ” explained the 31-year-old actress. “In other situations what I have seen, and which I am sure other women have also faced, is that it is extremely inconvenient to ask for equal pay, as if you question something that seems unequal you are told that it is not about gender inequality. , even if they can’t tell you exactly what it is, ”joked Lawrence, whose ability to play down and be smart at the same time is a great gift.

Despite the lower cashes, Jennifer still took her small revenge with DiCaprio, seeing her name appear in the opening credits half a second earlier than that of her colleague on the set. A request this, made expressly by the actress of American Hustle, which the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street she gladly agreed “My phone number was the first on the call sheet,” explained Cooke Maroney’s wife, referring to the fact that director Adam McKay had thought of her before DiCaprio: “I thought the credits and opening credits should have reflected this. Leo was very kind about it “, concluded Jennifer. The “challenge” between Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence therefore ends with a nice draw that does not disappoint anyone, which, these days, is no small thing. Well done Jennifer!

