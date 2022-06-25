Jennifer Lawrence lived in a modest house before buying Jessica Simpson’s house for $7 million

ads

When it comes to real estate, Jennifer Lawrence is more discreet than you might expect. The star isn’t exactly lacking in luxury these days, but her more down-to-earth style is also a far cry from the flashy Hollywood lifestyle. Before upgrading to her current Beverly Hills home, Jennifer Lawrence built her career while living in a quaint Santa Monica row house.

Jennifer Lawrence lived in a somewhat humble house during her rise to fame

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ premiere during the 8th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 14, 2013 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

About a decade after dropping out of high school at age 14, Lawrence was circling life in Hollywood and waiting for her moment to shine (according to US Magazine). After some minor television work, including a pilot that did not air, he finally had a breakthrough in 2006 with an appearance on the hit show. Monk (via Parade). That same year, Lawrence purchased his first home in the Los Angeles area: a 1,400-square-foot Santa Monica townhouse with very few bells and whistles.

Although complete with lots of privacy, the house was not that close to the beach and had a simple design and layout (as detailed by Lonny). Even though a price tag of $879K is expensive in most areas of the country, it’s low for Santa Monica. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse would be Lawrence’s oasis, as his career took off just a few years after he made the purchase.

Lawrence’s apartment in Santa Monica was still her residence when she was nominated for an Oscar for Winter’s Bone, the 2010 thriller that very much put her on the map. But when she won an Oscar two years later (for Silver Linings Playbook) and was cast as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, it was clear that his simple days in Santa Monica were ending. In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence chose a Beverly Hills home with four times the living space, though she kept her Santa Monica spot for a couple more years (according to Curbed LA).

Jennifer Lawrence’s house in Beverly Hills has been the bait of celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence’s candid interview style has given us a fun inside look at her home in Beverly Hills. At the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Lawrence told Extra about the house’s past. “It’s Elena [DeGeneres’] old house. It was Jessica Simpson’s old house,” she said. “She is like the whore of the neighborhood. She was outside and a girl said, ‘I grew up in this house.’ Hit it boy. Everyone has lived in this house.

Covered in ivy and plant life, the secluded five-bedroom home looks more like a New England farmhouse than a Los Angeles mansion (according to House & Home). Instead of a party-friendly backyard, the home has a private lap pool and koi pond to complete the laid-back vibe. For Lawrence, who lives a hectic life as a new father and movie superstar, privacy and relaxation seem to be the central themes of the space.

But even though a 5,500-square-foot Beverly Hills home isn’t exactly slum, it’s still pretty dim for an A-list Hollywood star. No official figures are available, but most estimates indicate that Lawrence paid Simpson between $7 and $8 million for the property. According to LA Curbed, the median home price in Beverly Hills at the time was over $4 million. And in the last year alone, dozens of Beverly Hills homes have sold for more than $15 million (according to Redfin).

Lawrence has an amazing place in New York City

But even though his main home is almost quaint in Beverly Hills, the actor and his husband, Cooke Maroney, are also enjoying an incredible East Coast getaway. In New York City, Jennifer Lawrence sold an East Side penthouse for nearly $10 million in 2020, then upgraded it to a stunning home in Manhattan’s West Village. From the NY Post, Lawrence paid close to $22 million for the property in one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

The four-bedroom townhouse is spacious for New York City and ideally situated in the heart of Manhattan. Just around the corner in Tribeca, Lawrence also owns a unit in an upscale building packed with other famous owners. Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are just a few of the other stars who have had units in the same building. When Lawrence isn’t using it, he rents it out for up to $30,000 a month (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Lawrence has a nice collection of high-end properties at the moment, but the 31-year-old can certainly afford it thanks to her burgeoning career. After taking some time off, Lawrence pocketed $25 million in 2021 for his role in do not look Up and has a total net worth of around $160 million.

Lawrence also recently jumped headlong into production, dramatically increasing his earning potential. She is both the star and producer of the upcoming Elizabeth Holmes biopic. Bad blooddirector Adam McKay’s sequel to don’t look up. Having never served as a producer before 2022, Bad blood is one of four different projects that Lawrence is currently producing (according to IMDb).

